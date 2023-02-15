 Skip to main content
Blugold men down Blue Devils, earn home playoff game

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire men's basketball wrapped up the regular season with an 82-66 win over UW-Stout to earn a home playoff game in the WIAC tournament.

The Blugolds were led by Michael Casper with 20 points. George Scharlau led the Blue Devils with a game-high 27 points.

The game was tied at 50 points a piece early in the second half before the Blugolds went on a 21-4 run to pull away as regulation time ticked away.

UW-Eau Claire finishes the regular season 16-9 overall and 8-6 in WIAC play. With the win over the Blue Devils, the Blugolds secure a home playoff game for the WIAC tournament finishing no lower than the No. 4 seed in the WIAC standings. The first round of the WIAC men's basketball tournament begins on Monday, Feb. 20.

UW-Stout drops to 5-19 overall and finish conference play at 1-12. As the last place team in the WIAC, they will not qualify for the WIAC tournament. The Blue Devils will wrap up the season on Friday with a non-conference game at Buena Vista University.

