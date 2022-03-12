Blugold men win indoor track & field co-national championship

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WQOW) - Another Blugold athletic program is bringing home an NCAA trophy!
UW-Eau Claire's men's track and field team won the co-national championship at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday. The Blugolds scored 35 points as a team, tying Washington University (St. Louis) for the national title. It is the third indoor national championship in program history, and the second national championship for a UWEC athletic program this school year. UWEC's volleyball team also won the national championship last fall.
UW-Stout's Kevin Ruechel won the Division III shot put title with a toss of 58-feet, 4-inches, which is more than three feet than the second place toss. Ruechel also won the outdoor title last spring. Stout's men's team finished 15th overall.
On the women's side, UW-Stout's Hannah Zastrow finished second in the 60-meter hurdles by just .003 seconds. The Blue Devil women finished 9th overall. UW-Eau Claire's women's team finished 22nd.