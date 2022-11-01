Blugold Sports Roundup: Women's soccer starts postseason strong, volleyball and hockey fall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was a busy night for the Blugold women's teams on Tuesday. Soccer and volleyball opened postseason play and hockey dropped the puck on its regular season.
The soccer team came away with a victory over UW-Oshkosh, 2-0.
Volleyball started strong, taking the first set, but dropped three straight to fall to UW-Platteville, 3-1.
In the women's hockey regular season opener, Sophie Rausch scored twice in the second period, but the Blugolds couldn't keep pace with Concordia, falling by a score of 4-3.