Blugold Sports Roundup: Women's soccer starts postseason strong, volleyball and hockey fall

By Nick Tabbert

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was a busy night for the Blugold women's teams on Tuesday. Soccer and volleyball opened postseason play and hockey dropped the puck on its regular season.

The soccer team came away with a victory over UW-Oshkosh, 2-0. 

Volleyball started strong, taking the first set, but dropped three straight to fall to UW-Platteville, 3-1.

In the women's hockey regular season opener, Sophie Rausch scored twice in the second period, but the Blugolds couldn't keep pace with Concordia, falling by a score of 4-3.

