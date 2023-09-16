Blugold volleyball loses two matches, other Saturday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire volleyball lost two matches at the Sandy Schumacher Memorial Tournament on Saturday, first to Concordia Wisconsin 3-0 and then to St. Norbert 3-1.
UWEC falls to 5-5 on the season and finishes the home tournament 1-2 after a win over St. Kate's on Friday.
OTHER SATURDAY SCORES
College volleyball
UW-Stout 3, Macalester 0
UW-Stout 3, Lakeland 2
Women's College Tennis
UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-Whitewater 6
Women's college soccer
UW-Eau Claire 1, Wartburg 0
Men's College Soccer
UW-Eau Claire 5, Beloit 0
Women's college cross country
St. Olaf Invitational
1. St. Olaf - 25
2. UW-Eau Claire - 31 - Carolyn Shult finished first place in 22:22.2
3. Concordia-St. Paul - 133
Men's college cross country
St. Olaf Invitational
1. St. Olaf - 23
2. UW-Eau Claire - 57 - Mason Shea finished 4th place in 25:31.5
3. MSOE - 62
Girls high school tennis
Altoona 4, Xavier 3
Altoona 6, Pacelli 1 - Railroaders move to 24-0
High school volleyball
Eau Claire North Tournament
Bloomer 2, Osceola 1
Bloomer 2, Elk Mound 0
Bloomer 2, New Richmond 0
Bloomer 2, Eau Claire North 0
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament
Columbus - 5-0
McDonell Central - 4-0
Newman Catholic - 4-1
Pacelli - 2-3
Eau Claire Immanuel - 1-4
Regis - 0-5
Unity Invite
Prairie Farm 2, Northwestern 0
Cumberland 2, Northwestern 0
Unity 2, Northwestern 0
Clayton 2, Northwestern 1