Blugold volleyball loses two matches, other Saturday scores

UWEC drops 2 matches at Schumacher tournament

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire volleyball lost two matches at the Sandy Schumacher Memorial Tournament on Saturday, first to Concordia Wisconsin 3-0 and then to St. Norbert 3-1.

UWEC falls to 5-5 on the season and finishes the home tournament 1-2 after a win over St. Kate's on Friday.

OTHER SATURDAY SCORES

College volleyball

UW-Stout 3, Macalester 0

UW-Stout 3, Lakeland 2

Women's College Tennis

UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-Whitewater 6

Women's college soccer

UW-Eau Claire 1, Wartburg 0

Men's College Soccer

UW-Eau Claire 5, Beloit 0

Women's college cross country

St. Olaf Invitational

1. St. Olaf - 25

2. UW-Eau Claire - 31 - Carolyn Shult finished first place in 22:22.2

3. Concordia-St. Paul - 133

Men's college cross country

St. Olaf Invitational

1. St. Olaf - 23

2. UW-Eau Claire - 57 - Mason Shea finished 4th place in 25:31.5

3. MSOE - 62

Girls high school tennis

Altoona 4, Xavier 3

Altoona 6, Pacelli 1 - Railroaders move to 24-0

High school volleyball

Eau Claire North Tournament

Bloomer 2, Osceola 1

Bloomer 2, Elk Mound 0

Bloomer 2, New Richmond 0

Bloomer 2, Eau Claire North 0

Diocesan Volleyball Tournament

Columbus - 5-0

McDonell Central - 4-0

Newman Catholic - 4-1

Pacelli - 2-3

Eau Claire Immanuel - 1-4

Regis - 0-5

Unity Invite

Prairie Farm 2, Northwestern 0

Cumberland 2, Northwestern 0

Unity 2, Northwestern 0

Clayton 2, Northwestern 1

