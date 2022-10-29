Blugold women 2nd, men 4th at WIAC XC championships

LA CROSSE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's women's cross country team took second place overall at the WIAC Championships on Saturday. The Blugolds scored 50 points, only finishing behind UW-La Crosse with 26 points.
Carolyn Shult was the top Blugold individual with a second place finish at 21:47.6, earning a spot on the WIAC first team.
UW-Stout's women's team took 4th overall with 108 points, led by Arely Jaime Luevano in 22:58.6.
In the men's race, UWEC finished 4th overall with 109, just behind UW-Stout with 100 in third. UW-La Crosse won the men's race to sweep the championships. Stout's Spencer Schultz was the top Blue Devil in 6th place in 25 minutes, and Mason Shea led the Blugolds in 17th in 25:43.6.
The Blugolds will compete next at the Luther Saga Cup in Decorah, IA on November 4.