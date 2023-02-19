Blugold women win conference title, men 2nd at WIAC swim & dive champs

BROWN DEER (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's women's swimming and diving program won its first WIAC championship since 1999 on Saturday, while the men took second place.
UWEC scored 901 points to beat UW-La Crosse by 18 points and clinch the program's 20th conference title. They are the first program to dethrone UWL since 2011.
The Blugolds had several individual winners throughout the four-day event including three titles on the final day of competition. Katy Volz earned the Judy Kruckman Scholar Athlete award.
UWEC's men's team finished in second place for the third straight season with 853 points, 54 behind UW-Stevens Point. The men had several individual winners as well including Kadin Denner who was named Swimmer of the Meet and Martin Kocher who was named Diver of the Meet.
The Blugolds will celebrate and shift focus to the NCAA Diving Zones which begin Wednesday.