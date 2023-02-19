 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater
than 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph and
lead to areas of blowing snow, blizzard conditions possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be two main waves of this event.
The first Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning will see
totals of 4 to 8 inches of snow. There will be a lull before
snow picks up again Wednesday evening where an additional 8 or
more inches of snow could fall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Blugold women win conference title, men 2nd at WIAC swim & dive champs

  • 0
WIAC Swim & Dive Logo

BROWN DEER (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's women's swimming and diving program won its first WIAC championship since 1999 on Saturday, while the men took second place.

UWEC scored 901 points to beat UW-La Crosse by 18 points and clinch the program's 20th conference title. They are the first program to dethrone UWL since 2011.

The Blugolds had several individual winners throughout the four-day event including three titles on the final day of competition. Katy Volz earned the Judy Kruckman Scholar Athlete award.

UWEC's men's team finished in second place for the third straight season with 853 points, 54 behind UW-Stevens Point. The men had several individual winners as well including Kadin Denner who was named Swimmer of the Meet and Martin Kocher who was named Diver of the Meet.

The Blugolds will celebrate and shift focus to the NCAA Diving Zones which begin Wednesday.

Full WIAC Championship results here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you