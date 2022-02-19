 Skip to main content
Blugolds advance, Stout bounced from WIAC men's hockey tournament

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- While one team's season continues, another team's comes to an end.

UW-Eau Claire men's hockey finished off Northland College 1-0 on Saturday to advance in the WIAC men's hockey tournament. Willy Stauber scored the lone goal for the Blugolds in the matchup. Eau Claire wins the first round best-of-three series 2-0 and will advance to play #2 UW-River Falls in the next round, which begins on Friday.

After UW-Stout lost game one on Friday night, it fell again to UW-Superior 7-4 on Saturday. The loss eliminates the Blue Devils from the tournament.

On the women's side, UW-Eau Claire lost its second-straight game against UW-River Falls 2-0, which ended up costing them the WIAC regular season title. The Blugolds will likely earn the #2 seed in the WIAC tournament, which means they would likely play in the semifinals on Friday.

