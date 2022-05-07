Blugolds advance to WIAC softball title game

LA CROSSE (WQOW)- After a dominant shutout win on day 1 of the WIAC softball tournament, the dominance continued on Saturday as UW-Eau Claire beat UW-La Crosse to advance to the WIAC Championship.
The Blugolds defeated the Eagles 9-3 thanks in part to strong hitting from Megan Maruna, who had three hits, including a triple and a home run.
With the victory, the Blugolds advance to the WIAC Championship on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. in La Crosse. As a double elimination tournament, UW-La Crosse had another chance to stay alive, defeating UW-Oshkosh 2-1 in 11 innings. The Blugolds and Eagles will square off again for the conference title. Since the Blugolds have not lost yet in the tournament, they only need to win one game against UWL to win the championship. If UWL wins, they will force a second winner-take-all game between the Blugolds and Eagles Sunday at noon. The winner of the WIAC Championship receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.