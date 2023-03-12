Blugolds baseball brings maturity, accountability into 2023

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It may not look or feel like it at all outside, but it's time to get into baseball mode. The first pitch of UW-Eau Claire's baseball season has already been tossed.
The Blugolds are 1-2 three games into the third season since reinstatement. The highlight so far was a strong 10-8 win over Augustana, a top-30 program, in Tennessee on February 19.
Last year, 30 of the 39 players on the roster were new to the program. This year there are roughly 20 new faces, and the returners are a year older with a year of added experience.
What's stood out from the old and the new is the maturity, accountability and buy-in from each player.
"Maturity from the freshman," sophomore shortstop Drew Salyers said. "Last year when we came in, we had some freshman that, I can attest too, maybe the moment was a little too big for me."
"There's a big maturity increase in how we handle adversity," junior pitcher Matt Moore said.
"Last year with those guys being so young, they didn't know what to expect, and their heads were bigger than their bodies," head coach Charles Bolden said. "Actual hands on experience is a different teacher in life, so them being able to go through that last year, they come back more seasoned as people and as baseball players."
The Blugolds won just five games in 2020-21 after reinstatement, but improved last season to win 14 games. The expectation is to continue to get better as Bolden starts to see his long term plan come to fruition.
"That's the part that makes me the most proud, is to see the growth," Bolden said. "I've created a very competitive environment. It is nice to see it happen. I think we're ahead of a lot of other programs in the country in that aspect."
After a month off, the Blugolds begin a seven-game stretch in Florida on Saturday.