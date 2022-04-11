 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blugolds baseball splits with UW-Whitewater

  • Updated
  • 0
041122 uw whitewater uwec baseball

Blugolds baseball head coach Charles Bolden, left, looks on as UW-Eau Claire battles UW-Whitewater in game one of a doubleheader at Bollinger Fields on April 11, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Drew Salyers had the game-winning double in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire baseball team to a doubleheader split with nationally-ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Monday.

After the Warhawks won the opener 11-3, the Blugolds rallied from down that same score in game two at Bollinger Field to win 12-11.

Game 1 box score

Game 2 box score

It's the second year in a row UWEC has upset UWW in Eau Claire.

The Warhawks won three of four games in the weekend series.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags