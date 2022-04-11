Blugolds baseball splits with UW-Whitewater

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Drew Salyers had the game-winning double in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire baseball team to a doubleheader split with nationally-ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Monday.
Hey @UWECBaseball,Wanna see that @DrewSalyers1 walk off again!? 👀👀 WE SURE DO! 💙💛#letswin #RollGolds pic.twitter.com/CQ3WlriSmc— UWEC Athletics (@UWECblugolds) April 12, 2022
After the Warhawks won the opener 11-3, the Blugolds rallied from down that same score in game two at Bollinger Field to win 12-11.
It's the second year in a row UWEC has upset UWW in Eau Claire.
The Warhawks won three of four games in the weekend series.