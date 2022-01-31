Blugolds basketball: Reardon close to return, Blair aids win streak

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, both UW-Eau Claire Blugolds basketball teams are aiming to return to full health and play consistent basketball.
UWEC women's head basketball coach Tonja Englund said Monday post player Bailey Reardon, who has been out since mid December, is closing in on a return. The junior forward is averaging more than 10 points and six rebounds per game.
More importantly, the Blugolds offensive scheme centers around the post position.
In Reardon's absence, the Blugolds have taken more perimeter shots, which has resulted in slow starts offensively.
"Having Bailey come back will help us a lot because we will be a bit more in sync," Englund said.
Still, the Blugolds have found ways to win without Reardon, knocking off sixth-ranked UW-Whitewater at home on January 22.
The men's basketball team has won its last two games after a six-game slide. It's no coincidence that Nolan Blair's return helped UWEC. The Blugolds had played two prior games without a point guard on the floor.
"I think that really made some things difficult on the offense end of the floor," head coach Matt Siverling said. "Having Nolan back and the way he's playing has also been something that's been a key for us."
Both Blugolds teams return to action Wednesday night against UW-River Falls. The men play at Zorn Arena while the women hit the road for Page Arena.