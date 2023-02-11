Blugolds beat Stout in OT, earn WIAC tournament bye

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire men's hockey wrapped up the regular season with another Interstate 94 rivalry win over UW-Stout, this time a 4-3 overtime win at Hobbs Ice Arena on Saturday night.
Each team traded goals throughout the game before the Blugolds tied it up late in the third period at 3-3. Ty Readman scored the tying goal for his second of the game.
Just about two-and-a-half minutes into the 3-on-3 overtime period, Quinn Green snapped the puck short side for the game-winning goal.
With the victory, the Blugolds earn the No. 2 seed in the WIAC men's hockey tournament, earning them a first-round bye. UW-Stevens Point locked up the regular season title with a victory over UW-Superior on Saturday. The Blugolds finished tied in points with the Yellowjackets but earn the tiebreaker.
UW-Eau Claire will host either No. 3 UW-Superior or No. 6 Northland in the semifinals which begin on February 24.
UW-Stout settles into the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 UW-River Falls in the first round beginning on Friday.
Elsewhere, UW-Eau Claire women's hockey defeated Northland 5-0 on Saturday afternoon.