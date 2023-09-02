Blugolds begin Erickson era with win over Cobbers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dan Zeuli's 33-yard field goal with 25 seconds left in the game lifted the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds to a 31-28 win over Concordia Moorhead at Carson Park on Saturday.
The Blugolds started off the scoring in a big way as QB Harry Roubidoux connected with freshman Landon Tonsager for a 54-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion game them an early 8-0 lead.
The Cobbers responded with two touchdowns in the second quarter for 45 and 61 yards to take a 13-8 lead. Blugolds RB Sam Schradle broke free for a 53-yard touchdown to take the lead back and put UWEC 15-14 heading into halftime.
UWEC jumped out to a 28-14 lead thanks to two third quarter touchdowns from Ivan Ruble and David Antoine, but the Cobbers responded with two touchdown drives of their own in the fourth to tie the game at 28-28 with 2:37 to go.
On the final drive, the Blugolds marched down field, and with help from Cobber penalties, set up Zeuli's game-winning field goal with 25 seconds to go.
It's the first win for the Blugolds under first year head coach Rob Erickson.
Roubidoux finished 24/41 for 315 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Tonsager impressed in his debut with the Blugolds with 8 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown. UWEC's defense did a solid job of pressuring Cobbers QB Cooper Mattern, recording five sacks and one interception.
UWEC starts off the 2023 season at 1-0 and will hit the road to play Coe College in Iowa next Saturday.