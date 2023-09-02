 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet bulb globe temperatures of 85 to 87
suggest taking 20 minutes of rest for every 1 hour of activity
in this heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Blugolds begin Erickson era with win over Cobbers

  • Updated
  • 0
Blugolds beat Concordia

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dan Zeuli's 33-yard field goal with 25 seconds left in the game lifted the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds to a 31-28 win over Concordia Moorhead at Carson Park on Saturday.

The Blugolds started off the scoring in a big way as QB Harry Roubidoux connected with freshman Landon Tonsager for a 54-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion game them an early 8-0 lead.

The Cobbers responded with two touchdowns in the second quarter for 45 and 61 yards to take a 13-8 lead. Blugolds RB Sam Schradle broke free for a 53-yard touchdown to take the lead back and put UWEC 15-14 heading into halftime.

UWEC jumped out to a 28-14 lead thanks to two third quarter touchdowns from Ivan Ruble and David Antoine, but the Cobbers responded with two touchdown drives of their own in the fourth to tie the game at 28-28 with 2:37 to go.

On the final drive, the Blugolds marched down field, and with help from Cobber penalties, set up  Zeuli's game-winning field goal with 25 seconds to go.

It's the first win for the Blugolds under first year head coach Rob Erickson.

Roubidoux finished 24/41 for 315 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Tonsager impressed in his debut with the Blugolds with 8 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown. UWEC's defense did a solid job of pressuring Cobbers QB Cooper Mattern, recording five sacks and one interception.

UWEC starts off the 2023 season at 1-0 and will hit the road to play Coe College in Iowa next Saturday.

Final stats

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you