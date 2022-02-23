Blugolds best Blue Devils, advance to WIAC championship

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- In a postseason edition of the War on I-94, the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds bested the UW-Stout Blue Devils 87-68 to punch their ticket to the WIAC women's basketball championship.
After a brief Stout lead in the first quarter, the Blugolds took control and never gave it up. Eau Claire led by 13 at halftime, and continued to extend the lead throughout the second half. Stout had trouble getting defensive stops, especially in the paint and in transition.
Four of UWEC's starters finished with double-digit points. Jessie Ruden led the Blugolds with 22 points in the game. Stout was led by Alison Murdoch off the bench with 14 points.
Following the game, UWEC coach Tonja Englund praised the Blugold fans for showing out at Johnson Fieldhouse.
"Blugold love everywhere tonight," Englund said. "It's what being a Blugold is all about. I definitely thought my team was inspired tonight just because of the support they had."
Blue Devils coach Hannah Iverson praised both her team and the opponent for their efforts.
"Today's game, they were the better team on the floor, and that's credit to them. That's outstanding," Iverson said. "I love the girls in that locker room and I'm honored and privileged to get to coach them as long as I did."
The Blugolds move on to play at #1 UW-Whitewater on Friday night for the WIAC Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the conference title game earns an automatic bid to the national tournament. UWEC split its two regular season meetings with the Warhawks.
Stout now waits to find out if they earn a bid into the NCAA tournament.