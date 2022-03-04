 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of around
a quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Ice covered roads and surfaces will make travel
dangerous. Falling tree branches could lead to isolated power
outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Blugolds best North Central in NCAA tourney first round

  • Updated
  • 0
Blugolds Logo

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- In the program's first NCAA tournament game since 2012, the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds defeated North Central University 61-46 at Zorn Arena.

With leading scorer Jessie Ruden out of the game, Jade Ganski stepped in and led the Blugolds with 20 points. 

The Blugolds advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament with the victory. They will return to Zorn Arena Saturday to host Millikin University, who defeated Wartburg 81-68 on Friday. Zorn Arena is playing host of an NCAA tournament regional.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags