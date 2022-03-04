Blugolds best North Central in NCAA tourney first round

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- In the program's first NCAA tournament game since 2012, the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds defeated North Central University 61-46 at Zorn Arena.
With leading scorer Jessie Ruden out of the game, Jade Ganski stepped in and led the Blugolds with 20 points.
The Blugolds advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament with the victory. They will return to Zorn Arena Saturday to host Millikin University, who defeated Wartburg 81-68 on Friday. Zorn Arena is playing host of an NCAA tournament regional.