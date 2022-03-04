Blugolds best North Central in NCAA tourney first round

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of around a quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Ice covered roads and surfaces will make travel dangerous. Falling tree branches could lead to isolated power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&