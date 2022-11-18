Blugolds best Northland in OT to earn first WIAC win

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire men's hockey opened up WIAC play with a 5-4 overtime win over Northland on Friday night at Hobbs Ice Arena.
Northland struck first after a shot out front was tipped in by a Blugold, but Kyler Grundy responded to tie the game at 1-1 at the first intermission. The Blugolds took a 3-1 lead in the second before Northland rallied to tie the game. Connor Szmul scored his second goal of the contest to give Eau Claire the lead at the second intermission.
In the third period, the Blugolds gave up a goal in the final minute of regulation to force overtime, but Grundy found the back of the net for the second time to give UWEC its first conference victory.
UWEC moves to 3-2 overall and returns to Hobbs on Saturday to host UW-River Falls for another WIAC matchup.