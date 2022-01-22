Blugolds best Whitewater, other WIAC scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It was a solid Saturday for the Blugold basketball programs as both the men and women knocked off UW-Whitewater.
The women topped the Warhawks 81-71 thanks to a career night from Jessie Ruden, who scored 29 points in the win. The men snapped a six-game losing skid by beating Whitewater 74-63.
UWEC Men's hockey squad bounced back from a loss Friday night to Superior by beating them 4-1 on Saturday. The women's team defeated UW-Stevens Point 1-0 thanks to a lone goal from Danielle Slominski.
Over in Menomonie, UW-Stout led by nine with 2:40 to go before giving up the lead against UW-Platteville with 49 seconds left, falling 72-74.
The Blue Devils women's squad defeated the Pioneers in a thriller as Raegan Sorenson drilled a game-winner for the second straight game to lift Stout to a 69-67 win.