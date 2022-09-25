Blugolds blank Loras, stay undefeated at 12-0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire men's soccer suffered its first loss as a program in 2021 to Loras College, but got revenge on Sunday with a 1-0 shutout win at Simpson Field.
Nathan Donovan scored a penalty kick at 21:05 in the first half and the game remained scoreless from there on out.UWEC had several chances to score again, including on a free kick following a red card on Loras' Jared Block, but failed to capitalize. The Blugolds did enough however defensively to keep Loras at bay also.
The Blugolds were able to exhale after a wild game that saw lots of penalties and stoppages.
"Immediately, I'm very relieved that we got another W," said Casey Holm, Blugolds head coach. "Loras beat us in game two last year and it was very important to us to make sure we return the favor back this year, so getting a W is massive."
The Blugolds have gotten nothing but W's this year, moving to 12-0 overall with the win, an unprecedented feat for a program in just its second year of competition. UWEC is back home on Wednesday night to host Lawrence with hopes to extend the win streak.