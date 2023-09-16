Blugolds blanked by Bethel in final nonconference game

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire failed to score a point in a 24-0 loss to No. 18 ranked Bethel University at Carson Park on Saturday.
The Royals scored first on a 34-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first quarter before extending the lead on a 76-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. A field goal in the third quarter and a one-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth concluded the scoring for Bethel.
Blugolds starting quarterback Harry Roubidoux exited the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and was replaced by Quinn Faust for the remainder of the game. Roubidoux was seen wearing a sling on his right arm on the sideline. Head coach Rob Erickson said after the game that Roubidoux is day-to-day with a shoulder sprain and the bye week 'is coming at the right time' for him to recover.
Roubidoux completed 6/18 passes for 32 yards and one interception before the injury. Faust completed 8/16 passes for 74 yards and two interceptions.
The Blugolds struggled to move the ball on the ground, only rushing 14 times for 4 total yards. Meanwhile UWEC's defense gave up 334 passing yards and 93 rushing yards while failing to force a turnover.
UW-Eau Claire drops to 1-2 overall and will have the next week off before kicking off WIAC play at UW-Stevens Point on Sept. 30.