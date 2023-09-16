 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blugolds blanked by Bethel in final nonconference game

  • Updated
  • 0
Blugolds blanked by Bethel

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire failed to score a point in a 24-0 loss to No. 18 ranked Bethel University at Carson Park on Saturday.

The Royals scored first on a 34-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first quarter before extending the lead on a 76-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. A field goal in the third quarter and a one-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth concluded the scoring for Bethel.

Blugolds starting quarterback Harry Roubidoux exited the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and was replaced by Quinn Faust for the remainder of the game. Roubidoux was seen wearing a sling on his right arm on the sideline. Head coach Rob Erickson said after the game that Roubidoux is day-to-day with a shoulder sprain and the bye week 'is coming at the right time' for him to recover.

Roubidoux completed 6/18 passes for 32 yards and one interception before the injury. Faust completed 8/16 passes for 74 yards and two interceptions.

The Blugolds struggled to move the ball on the ground, only rushing 14 times for 4 total yards. Meanwhile UWEC's defense gave up 334 passing yards and 93 rushing yards while failing to force a turnover.

UW-Eau Claire drops to 1-2 overall and will have the next week off before kicking off WIAC play at UW-Stevens Point on Sept. 30.

Box score

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you