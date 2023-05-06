Blugolds, Blue Devils bring home individual titles at outdoor conference meet

WHITEWATER (WQOW)- Members of UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout's track and field teams put on championship performances at the 2023 WIAC Outdoor Championships this weekend.
UW-Eau Claire's women's team took second place and the men took fourth. Emilee Booker was the lone female title winner for the Blugolds by winning the heptathlon. Three athletes from the men's team will travel home as champions. Mitch Stegeman won the decathlon, Stefan Klechefski won the 100-meter dash and Yakob Ekoue took home titles in both the discus and shotput.
UW-Stout took fifth in both the men's and women's team standings. Kaden Martin was the sole champion for the Blue Devils by winning the men's 110-meter hurdles.
UW-La Crosse won both the men's and women's team conference championships.
Both programs will compete again this month while tuning up for the NCAA DIII Outdoor Championships starting May 25.