Blugolds, Blue Devils finish top four at WIAC outdoor track & field championships

LA CROSSE (WQOW)- The weather was great on Saturday for the WIAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and both the Blue Devils and Blugolds recorded great finishes.
UW-Eau Claire's women's team took 2nd overall with 137 points behind UW-La Crosse. Highlights for the Blugold women included Gabby Hicks, who won the conference discus title with a throw of 48 feet 6 inches, along Jane Kautz, Emma Gruen and Emilee Booker all finishing in the top 5 in heptathlon.
UW-Stout's women's team took 4th overall with 87 points, thanks in part to strong performances from Hannah Zastrow, who finished 1st place in high jump at 5 feet 4 1/4 inches, as well as Raegan Sorenson and Demi Ploor, who finished 2nd and 3rd in javelin throw.
On the men's side, UW-Eau Claire finished 3rd place and UW-Stout took 4th. UW-Oshkosh won the men's team title.
UWEC's Marcus Weaver won the conference decathlon title with 7193 points. Collin McClowry won the men's 400m with a time of 48.45 seconds. Sam Verkerke won the men's 1500m in 3:48:18, and Mitch Stegeman won the men's pole vault title at 15 feet 5 inches. UWEC also won the 4x400 relay final.
Stout's meet was highlighted by dual throwing titles by national champion Kevin Ruechel, who won both the men's shot put and discus championships. Blue Devils freshman Kaden Martin shocked his opponents with a 14.29 in the men's 110m hurdles, good enough to win the conference title.
Both schools have a couple more meets before the NCAA Championships begin on May 26.