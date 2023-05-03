Blugolds, Blue Devils split baseball doubleheader

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- In the final two I-94 rivalry battles of the season, UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire baseball split a doubleheader at Carson Park on Wednesday.
The Blugolds won the first game 7-4 thanks to a three-run eighth inning to take a late lead. Stout responded with an 18-run outing in game two to defeat UWEC 18-10. Stout scored five runs in the fourth inning and six runs in the eighth en route to victory.
The Blue Devils win the season series 3-1 after Wednesday's finish. They move to 7-17 in WIAC play while the Blugolds drop to 2-18.
UW-Eau Claire softball also swept a doubleheader against UW-River Falls thanks to back-to-back walk-offs in each game.