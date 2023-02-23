Blugolds carry momentum into WIAC hockey playoffs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Both UW-Eau Claire's men's and women's hockey teams are carrying tons of momentum into their respective WIAC tournaments after sitting through first-round byes.
The women's team came one shootout goal shy of a WIAC regular season title on Saturday, but the shootout loss was actually a win for the Blugolds. The game was officially credited as a tie, and the Blugolds took four of the six points up for grabs.
Players were distraught after losing the shootout, but head coach Erik Strand was quick to remind them how well they played, and for that, morale is high entering the postseason.
"We love the momentum that we created from that series," Strand said. "To me it was a launching point, nothing to feel bad or hang our heads in."
The Blugold men earned a well deserved bye in the first round as well after a 4-3 overtime win over UW-Stout. The problem is that they have to hurry up and wait to play.
UWEC will take the ice at Hobbs Ice Arena on Friday night 13 days after their last game against the Blue Devils. The Blugolds took the long break to get their legs back and let banged up players recover. However, they still practiced hard, and there won't be any rust to knock off come gametime.
"Everybody's feeling pretty good," junior defenseman Willy Stauber said. "We've had high tempo practices the last two weeks. Not playing is a good time to rest and recover but you still gotta stay sharp in that time."
"We're anxious right now," head coach Matt Loen said. "Hopefully we can come out Friday and be ready to go with a lot of energy."
The men will host UW-Superior for a two-game semifinals series starting Friday at 7:00 at Hobbs. The women host UW-Stevens Point for the same semifinals format with each game scheduled for 2:00 p.m. prior to the men 's games on Friday and Saturday.