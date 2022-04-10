 Skip to main content
Blugolds drop doubleheader to Warhawks in home opener

  • Updated
  • 0
Blugold Baseball Home Opener 2022

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After two postponements in the last month, UW-Eau Claire baseball finally played in front of home fans this season, but it wasn't a home opener to remember.

The Blugolds dropped game one at Bollinger Fields 16-1 in seven innings before suffering another loss in game two on the ten-run rule 13-0.

Eau Claire falls to 6-12 on the season and 1-7 in WIAC play. Both squads will meet again for another doubleheader on Monday at Bollinger Fields.

OTHER WIAC SCORES

Baseball

UW-Stout 3, UW-Oshkosh 5

UW-Stout 12, UW-Oshkosh 5

Softball

UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-Platteville 5 (Game 1)

UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-Platteville 5 (Game 2)

UW-Stout 0, UW-Whitewater 2

UW-Stout 0, UW-Whitewater 8

Tags