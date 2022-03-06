Blugolds earn bid to NCAA D3 Women's Hockey Tournament

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- This helps the Blugolds get over the WIAC championship loss a little bit.
UW-Eau Claire's women's hockey team has earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Division III Women's Hockey Tournament, the NCAA announced Sunday night on its selection show.
The Blugolds will visit Gustavus Adolphus in a first round matchup on Wednesday at 7:00 PM. Eau Claire and Gustavus did not play during the regular season this year.
"The work and the sacrifice that these student athletes put in to get to this moment is something that's never guaranteed," said Erik Strand, Blugolds head coach. "To have this opportunity to be in the NCAA Tournament again, I couldn't be more thrilled for each and every one of them."
It is the fourth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the Blugolds. They last competed in 2019, because the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.