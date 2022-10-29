Blugolds earn first WIAC win over Pointers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire football snapped a six-game losing streak and won its first WIAC matchup of the season with a 48-26 victory over UW-Stevens Point at Carson Park on Saturday.
The Blugolds found balance offensively against the Pointers, led by Ivan Ruble and the run game. Eau Claire scored six rushing touchdowns in the contest, three of them from Ruble, who finished with 117 rushing yards on 32 carries. Isaac Garside scored two rushing touchdowns on jet sweeps and QB Harry Roubidoux scored one. Roubidoux also threw for the game's first touchdown to Joe Swanson, and finished 14-21 for 169 yards, 2 total TD's and 1 INT.
UWEC's defense picked off UWSP twice and forced a fumble. The forced fumble and an interception in the second half led to Blugolds scores off turnovers.
UWEC moves to 2-6 overall on the year and 1-4 in WIAC play. They'll hit the road for the penultimate game of the season next Saturday at UW-Platteville.