Blugolds earn first WIAC win, Stout wins 3OT thriller

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire football snapped a six-game losing streak and won its first WIAC matchup of the season with a 48-26 victory over UW-Stevens Point at Carson Park on Saturday.
The Blugolds found balance offensively against the Pointers, led by Ivan Ruble and the run game. Eau Claire scored six rushing touchdowns in the contest, three of them from Ruble, who finished with 117 rushing yards on 32 carries. Isaac Garside scored two rushing touchdowns on jet sweeps and QB Harry Roubidoux scored one. Roubidoux also threw for the game's first touchdown to Joe Swanson, and finished 14-21 for 169 yards, 2 total TD's and 1 INT.
UWEC's defense picked off UWSP twice and forced a fumble. The forced fumble and an interception in the second half led to Blugolds scores off turnovers.
UWEC moves to 2-6 overall on the year and 1-4 in WIAC play. They'll hit the road for the penultimate game of the season next Saturday at UW-Platteville.
In Menomonie, UW-Stout defeated No. 22 UW-Platteville in an overtime thriller. After entering OT tied at 16, each team scored a field goal on its first two scoring attempts. That forced two-point conversion tries to tie the game, and on Platteville's first try, the Blue Devils caught an interception on a trick play. With a chance to win on the next try, QB Sean Borgering found Jon Smozynski in the back of the end zone to walk it off for UW-Stout.
The Blue Devils move to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the WIAC. Stout hosts UW-Whitewater next Saturday.