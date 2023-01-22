 Skip to main content
Blugolds earn silver with Team USA at World University Games

Blugolds head to FISU World University Games

Pictured left to right, Connor Szmul, Quinn Green and UWEC Men's Hockey Head Coach Matt Loen, who will join Team USA at the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games.

LAKE PLACID, NY (WQOW)- Three members of UW-Eau Claire's men's hockey team are bringing silver medals back to campus. 

Head coach Matt Loen, Quinn Green and Connor Szmul earned silver medals at the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games as Team USA hockey fell to Canada 7-2 in the gold medal game.

Loen served as associate head coach throughout the tournament while Green and Szmul were selected as players. It was the first time that the World University Games fielded a team fully made up of Division III hockey players.

