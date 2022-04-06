Blugolds emphasize individual growth at spring football practice

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After one of the best starts in the last 20 years of UW-Eau Claire football, a second half slump resulted in six consecutive conference losses. This week, the team is taking to the turf for the first time since, hungry to get better, much to the delight of their head coach.
"It's been really good," said Wesley Beschorner, entering his 4th year as Blugold head football coach. "The knowledge they've retained and the schemes that we've been running, that's been really impressive by our guys, so they've spent a lot of time on their own."
Several key players have moved on or graduated, one of them being All-American running back Austin Belot, who's now the defensive backs coach for the program. Others are back for more, fighting for a spot on the field for the first snap.
"I think we got a lot of young guys and older guys too that are competing for spots," said Ryan Kuechle, Blugolds junior safety. "That's what spring ball is all about, to kind of see where you're at."
Position competitions may be looming, but that's not the focus of spring ball.
"The big thing is it's you versus you," Beschorner said. "The Blugolds will never line up and play the Blugolds, ever. So, you just got to get better individually."
"Right now it's definitely improving everybody's individual game," said Seth Mitchell, Blugolds junior right tackle. "There's nobody to worry about, we're not thinking about other teams right now."
The team knows it's a marathon, not a sprint to the top of the WIAC, but the consensus is that they're on the right track.
"Nothing is going to happen overnight," Mitchell said. "We all understand that it takes time and consistency to develop and be better."
"There's no doubt we're growing," Beschorner said. "I think it's unlimited, and if I didn't, I wouldn't be here."
The team is also unlocking the cerebral side of football this offseason by bringing in mental skills coaches once a week to improve well-being on and off the field.
The Blugolds will hold 16 spring practices during April and May and return in August for fall camp.