Blugolds fall 31-13 to No. 13 Central

PELLA, IA (WQOW)- In a week two test for the Blugolds against the 13th ranked Division III team in the nation, UW-Eau Claire football fell 31-13 to Central College on the road on Saturday.
The Dutch jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the 2nd quarter before Harry Roubidoux found Tommy Tankhamvang for a two-yard TD pass just before halftime. Ivan Ruble rushed in for an 11-yard score to make it a one score game in the 4th quarter, but the Dutch built the lead back up with ten points down the stretch to win by 18 points. UWEC surrendered three straight turnovers in the 4th quarter.
Ruble finished with 100 yards rushing and 1 TD on 32 carries, but the Blugolds only recorded 84 net rushing yards on 46 touches, averaging about 1.8 yards per carry. QB Roubidoux finished 14-32 for 131 yards, 1 TD and 3 INT.
The Blugolds fall to 1-1 overall, and have a bye week before returning to Carson Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 to host Albion in the final non-conference game of the season.