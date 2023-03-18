Blugolds fall in final home tennis matches of season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The season doesn't end until early May, but the UW-Eau Claire men's and women's tennis played their final home matches of the season on Saturday.
Both teams lost to Cardinal Stritch at the Jon & Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center.
The men's team lost 3-4. They picked up wins a No. 2 and No. 3 doubles but struggled in the singles matches, finishing 2-4. The matches were played under NAIA rules, giving the winning doubles teams only one point for winning two out of three doubles matches. Cardinal Stritch did not get a point for winning at one doubles, hit picked up four points with four singles match wins.
The women also fell 3-4 as a team. Cardinal Stritch won both No. 2 and No. 3 doubles and split the singles matches 3-3 with UWEC. The women also played under NAIA rules.
Both teams will begin a five-match stretch in Florida starting Monday.