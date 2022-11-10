Blugolds fall in first round of NCAA volleyball tournament

ST. PAUL, MN (WQOW)- There will be a new Division III volleyball champion this year.
Defending champion UW-Eau Claire fell to Gustavus Adolphus 3-1 (16-25, 17-25, 25-22, 21-25) in the first round the 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball Championship in St. Paul on Thursday. The game was played at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul as part of the St. Paul Regional.
After going down two sets to none, the Blugolds battled in a close third set to take a three point win. UWEC cut the deficit to one point in the fourth set at 21-22 before the Gusties scored three unanswered points to win the match.
Senior Arianna Barrett led the Blugolds with 15 kills, with Avery Pennekamp right behind with 14. Sheridan Dettman recorded 25 digs for UW-Eau Claire. Marlee Turn led Gustavus Adolphus with 21 kills.
The loss eliminated the Blugolds from the NCAA Tournament, while the Gusties move on to play the winner of UW-Whitewater and Coe College on Friday.