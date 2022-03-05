 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blugolds fall short in NCAA second round

  • Updated
  • 0
Blugolds Fall Short in NCAA Second Round

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After an opening round win against North Central at Zorn Arena on Friday, UW-Eau Claire's women's basketball team was eliminated from the NCAA Division 3 Tournament with a 59-56 loss to Millikin University.

The Blugolds led by three after the first quarter before Millikin outscored them 22-9 in the second. Eau Claire was without leading scorer Jessie Ruden for the second night in a row. Jade Ganski led the Blugolds with 13 points in the matchup.

The Blugolds' stellar season comes to an end after winning the WIAC Championship and qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags