Blugolds fall short in NCAA second round

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After an opening round win against North Central at Zorn Arena on Friday, UW-Eau Claire's women's basketball team was eliminated from the NCAA Division 3 Tournament with a 59-56 loss to Millikin University.
The Blugolds led by three after the first quarter before Millikin outscored them 22-9 in the second. Eau Claire was without leading scorer Jessie Ruden for the second night in a row. Jade Ganski led the Blugolds with 13 points in the matchup.
The Blugolds' stellar season comes to an end after winning the WIAC Championship and qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012.