Blugolds fall short in shootout, earn second seed

RIVER FALLS (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire needed a win to secure the WIAC women's hockey regular season title on Saturday but fell short in a shootout loss to UW-River Falls.
After Sophie Rausch tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, the game was scoreless through regulation and overtime, forcing a shootout. Maddie McCollins netted the only shootout goal for UW-River Falls but it was enough to give the Falcons a 1-0 shootout win over UWEC. Despite the shootout loss, the game is officially recorded as a tie.
The Blugolds finish the regular season 20-3-2 overall and 10-1-1 in the WIAC. They now look forward to the WIAC Tournament where they earned the No. 2 seed. UWEC will host No. 3 UW-Stevens Point in the semifinals starting on Friday.