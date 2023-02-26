Blugolds fall short of WIAC title against Warhawks

WHITEWATER (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's women's basketball program fell short of another Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title in a 72-61 loss to UW-Whitewater on Sunday.
The game stayed close in the first half thanks to strong defense and forced turnovers by UW-Eau Claire. Then, the Warhawks went on a 12-1 run at the end of the third quarter to build a lead that was too big for the Blugolds to overcome.
It was a poor shooting day for UW-Eau Claire, finishing 38.3 percent from the field and 3-of-19 from three-point range. Tyra Boettcher led UWEC with 20 points, followed by Kylie Mogen and Kylie Strop with 10. Kacie Carollo scored a game-high 24 points for the Warhawks.
With the loss, UWEC fails to earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. UW-Whitewater automatically qualifies. However, UW-Eau Claire could still earn an at-large bid into the national tourney. The Blugolds will find out the NCAA's decision during a selection show on Monday at 2:00 p.m.