...FREEZING RAIN AND ACCUMULATING ICE EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT
THROUGH MONDAY...

.A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to
central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late
tonight through most of Monday. The precipitation will start out
as freezing rain, then will gradually mix with rain and snow late
Monday morning. The highest ice amounts are expected in western
Wisconsin, where around one quarter inch of ice is likely. Going
westward across central Minnesota, ice accumulations of around a
tenth of an inch are expected.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for much of western Wisconsin.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for central Minnesota north
of a line from Glenwood, to Litchfield, to Anoka, to Stillwater,
continuing through Pierce and Pepin counties in western Wisconsin.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
around one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Blugolds fall short of WIAC title against Warhawks

WHITEWATER (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's women's basketball program fell short of another Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title in a 72-61 loss to UW-Whitewater on Sunday.

The game stayed close in the first half thanks to strong defense and forced turnovers by UW-Eau Claire. Then, the Warhawks went on a 12-1 run at the end of the third quarter to build a lead that was too big for the Blugolds to overcome. 

It was a poor shooting day for UW-Eau Claire, finishing 38.3 percent from the field and 3-of-19 from three-point range. Tyra Boettcher led UWEC with 20 points, followed by Kylie Mogen and Kylie Strop with 10. Kacie Carollo scored a game-high 24 points for the Warhawks.

With the loss, UWEC fails to earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. UW-Whitewater automatically qualifies. However, UW-Eau Claire could still earn an at-large bid into the national tourney. The Blugolds will find out the NCAA's decision during a selection show on Monday at 2:00 p.m.

