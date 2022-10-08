Blugolds fall to Whitewater on Homecoming

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- In a hard fought battle against the No. 3 team in Division III football, UW-Eau Claire fell to UW-Whitewater 45-24 at Carson Park on Saturday.
The Warhawks struck with a 15-yard TD pass on the first drive, but the Blugolds answered thanks to a 66 yard touchdown pass on a bubble screen by Nick Kudick. UWEC would take the lead in the first thanks to an Isaac Garside 14 yard touchdown pass from Harry Roubidoux in the second quarter. Whitewater scored two touchdowns, one of them on a drive following a Roubidoux interception before the end of the half to take the lead. Both teams also scored field goals before halftime to make it 24-17 at the break.
Special teams blunders proved to be costly for the Blugolds throughout the game. The Warhawks blocked two Blugold punts, one of them turning six points in the third quarter thanks to a Jaylon Edmonson rushing touchdown. Isaac Garside muffed a punt late in the third quarter allowing Whitewater to recover, then score another rushing touchdown to take a 38-17 lead in thefourth quarter.
Garside scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth before UWW backup QB Jason Ceniti entered and scored a rushing TD of his own to seal the game.
Roubidoux finishes 21-39 for 241 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Warhawks QB Evan Lewandowski finished 21-35 for 190 yards, 3 touchdowns and one interception. The Blugolds struggled to get the run game going while struggling to defend Whitewater's runs. UWW outrushed the Blugolds 276-65.
UW-Eau Claire falls to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in WIAC play. The Blugolds return to Carson Park on Saturday to host UW-La Crosse. News 18 will broadcast the game live on ABC with kickoff scheduled for 11:30 a.m.