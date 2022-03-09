Blugolds get 'redemption shot' at indoor track and field nationals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- For two years, the NCAA has canceled its DIII Indoor Track and Field Championship meet. This weekend, several Blugolds will return to the same track where it was canceled two years ago.
16 Blugolds have qualified for the indoor championships this season, many competing for the first time at indoor nationals. Two years ago, the Blugolds flew out to North Carolina for nationals, before the meet was canceled due to COVID-19 and they were sent home. This year, those who were then freshman, return to the JDL Fast Track as juniors in search of redemption.
"It just feels like a redemption shot," said Marcus Weaver, who will compete in Heptathlon at nationals. "Just gonna try to do something good."
"I'm honored to be able to run and represent the team," said Anna Schueth, who will compete in the 800-meter run at nationals. "I think I have a great support system, and I'm just excited to get out there and compete."
The NCAA DIII Indoor Track and Field Championships run March 11-12 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.