Blugolds goalies lacking experience as season begins

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's men's hockey program has 13 new players on the roster for the 2022-23 season, two of them part of a young goaltending group with zero games played at the Division III level.
Freshmen Max Gutjahr and Josh Langford joined the club from the NAHL this season, and junior Colin Ahern is the lone returner among the three goalies on the roster. Between the three of them, none have played in a Division III hockey game in their careers.
Last year's starter, then freshman Ryan Ouelette, entered the transfer portal during the offseason and was picked up by Division I program Niagara University. The decision left coaches scrambling to recruit a goalie unexpectedly.
"I wasn't recruiting a goalie," said Matt Loen, entering his 16th season as UWEC's head coach. "Getting into March and early April, recruiting a goalie is a tough thing to do."
Loen says his current group of netminders can make routine saves, but it's what happens after those saves that's most important on the ice.
"Both freshman are freshman," Loen said. "They're a little nervous, they have to learn to compete. I think they need to learn that it's really good hockey, and they have to be focused and attentive, tracking pucks at all times."
The Blugolds open the season at home against Saint John's (MN) on Friday at 7:00 p.m.