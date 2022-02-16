Blugolds jump Blue Devils for 2nd in WIAC season finale

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Major WIAC tournament implications were on the line Wednesday with UW-Eau Claire just .5 games behind UW-Stout for 2nd in the WIAC women's basketball standings, but it was the Blugolds who finished ahead by the end of the night.
UW-Stout fell 60-74 to UW-La Crosse at Johnson Fieldhouse on Wednesday night, leaving them in jeopardy of losing 2nd place if the Blugolds were to win. UWEC did just that by dominating UW-Platteville 73-53, lifting them to 2nd place in the WIAC to end the season.
UWEC finishes 9-5 in the WIAC and 18-7 overall, good enough for 2nd place in the final standings. Stout falls to 3rd with a 13-10 overall record and 8-5 in league play.
The two-seed in the WIAC tournament will earn a double-bye into the semifinals, but new this season, the standings do not completely determine seeding. Due to an imbalance in the number of games played by each team this season, WIAC officials will meet Wednesday to determine seeding, likely taking strength of schedule, records and head-to-head matchups into consideration. Stout swept the season series against the Blugolds.
In men's basketball, UW-Stout defeated UW-La Crosse 76-66 in their season finale on the road. Stout finished tied for 4th with UW-Whitewater with a 7-6 WIAC record but earns 5th place due to tiebreaker.
UW-Eau Claire lost a heartbreaker in overtime at UW-Platteville 60-56. They finish the season 7th in the WIAC with a 4-10 league record and 11-14 overall.
The first round of both WIAC men's and women's basketball tournaments will begin with the first round on Friday. UWEC's men's team will likely play on Friday, with Stout's men's team holding the possibility of a bye to the quarterfinals. Like the women's tournament, the men's seeding will also be determined by the league Thursday.
Either UWEC or UW-Stout will most likely earn a double bye into the semifinals next Thursday, while the other team will earn a bye into the quarterfinal round.