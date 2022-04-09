 Skip to main content
Blugolds lacrosse dominates Wartburg, other Saturday scores

  • Updated
UWEC Flag Bearer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After suffering its first loss of 2022 to UW-River Falls Wednesday, UWEC women's lacrosse responded with a win over UW-La Crosse on Friday, and followed up with a dominating 22-3 win over Wartburg at Simpson Field on Saturday.

UWEC's Alexie Romanelli and Becky Goetsch each scored five goals in the contest.

The Blugolds move to 12-1 on the year. Just two games remain in the regular season, first on Wednesday at University of Northwestern St. Paul, then the season finale versus UW-River Falls at home next Saturday.

OTHER WIAC SCORES

Softball

UW-Eau Claire 8, Uw-La Crosse 4

UW-Eau Claire 5, UW-La Crosse 5

UW-Stout 6, Uw-Oshkosh 8

Baseball

UW-Stout 2, UW-Oshkosh 11

UW-Stout 4, UW-Oshkosh 13

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Eau Claire Memorial 4, La Crosse Central 3 (8 innings)

Eau Claire Memorial 12, La Crosse Central 2 (5 innings)

Altoona 7, Ellsworth 4

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

