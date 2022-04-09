Blugolds lacrosse dominates Wartburg, other Saturday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After suffering its first loss of 2022 to UW-River Falls Wednesday, UWEC women's lacrosse responded with a win over UW-La Crosse on Friday, and followed up with a dominating 22-3 win over Wartburg at Simpson Field on Saturday.
UWEC's Alexie Romanelli and Becky Goetsch each scored five goals in the contest.
The Blugolds move to 12-1 on the year. Just two games remain in the regular season, first on Wednesday at University of Northwestern St. Paul, then the season finale versus UW-River Falls at home next Saturday.
OTHER WIAC SCORES
Softball
UW-Eau Claire 8, Uw-La Crosse 4
UW-Eau Claire 5, UW-La Crosse 5
UW-Stout 6, Uw-Oshkosh 8
Baseball
UW-Stout 2, UW-Oshkosh 11
UW-Stout 4, UW-Oshkosh 13
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Eau Claire Memorial 4, La Crosse Central 3 (8 innings)
Eau Claire Memorial 12, La Crosse Central 2 (5 innings)
Altoona 7, Ellsworth 4