Blugolds' leading scorer Voigt enters transfer portal

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Brock Voigt, UW-Eau Claire basketball's leading scorer in 2022-23, has entered the transfer portal, he announced on his Twitter Thursday night.
Currently in the transfer portal as a Grad TransferBrock Voigt6'5" Forward17.4 PPG7.8 RPG56.9% FGhttps://t.co/M8HyljPxDu— Brock Voigt (@VoigtBrock) March 31, 2023
Voigt enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. He played the last four seasons at UW-Eau Claire and earned All-WIAC honors the last two seasons, including WIAC 1st Team All-Conference this past season. Voigt was named to NABC All-District and D3hoops.com all region teams this past season as well.
The Sun Prairie High School graduate led the Blugolds in scoring, rebounding, and shot blocking in 2022-23, averaging 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest. His 74 offensive rebounds set a new single-season program record.