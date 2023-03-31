Blugolds' leading scorer Voigt enters transfer portal

 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING EXPANDED EASTWARD TO INCLUDE THE TWIN CITIES
METRO AND WESTERN WISCONSIN...
...SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED FOR
SEVERAL HOURS WITH WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH...

.Widespread precipitation will develop late this afternoon and
transition to heavy snow from northwest to southeast this evening.
The snow could be very heavy at times with hourly rates of 1 to
2.5 inches per hour. Strong north winds will develop with the
heavy snow to produce whiteout conditions over a wide swath from
west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin.
The worst conditions are expected between 9 PM and 4 AM, with
snow and strong winds tapering off toward early Saturday morning.

Total snowfall amounts will range from 5 to 10 inches from west
central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin, with 2
to 5 inches north of Glenwood and St Cloud, and along I-90.
Locally higher amounts are possible if snowfall rates exceed 2
inches per hour.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for a large area from west central
and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin. A Winter Storm
Warning remains in effect north and south of the Blizzard Warning.

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Blugolds' leading scorer Voigt enters transfer portal

  • Updated
  • 0
Brock Voigt

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Brock Voigt, UW-Eau Claire basketball's leading scorer in 2022-23, has entered the transfer portal, he announced on his Twitter Thursday night.

Voigt enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. He played the last four seasons at UW-Eau Claire and earned All-WIAC honors the last two seasons, including WIAC 1st Team All-Conference this past season. Voigt was named to NABC All-District and D3hoops.com all region teams this past season as well.

The Sun Prairie High School graduate led the Blugolds in scoring, rebounding, and shot blocking in 2022-23, averaging 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest. His 74 offensive rebounds set a new single-season program record.

