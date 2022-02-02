Blugolds lose heartbreaker at home, Stout sweeps Pointers

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... Tonight through Thursday morning wind chills will drop to between 25 and 35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire region tonight into Thursday morning. Be sure to dress in layers and cover exposed skin if venturing outdoors, including wearing a hat and gloves. Pack warm clothes with you if traveling. Be sure outdoor animals have ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets indoors. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be sure to dress in layers and cover exposed skin if venturing outdoors, including wearing a hat and gloves. Pack warm clothes with you if traveling. &&