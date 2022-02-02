Blugolds lose heartbreaker at home, Stout sweeps Pointers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A week removed from Carter Hanke's game-winning jumper over UW-Oshkosh, the Blugold men's basketball team lost on a game-winning layup from their opponent.
UW-Eau Claire fell to UW-River Falls 75-73 on Wednesday night thanks to a game-winning layup from Bryce Phillips with 0.5 seconds to go in regulation.
The Blugolds led by double digits at the half and held the lead for the early part of the second half, until the Falcons came charging back, taking the lead with 7:22 to go. A late foul sent Nolan Blair to the line when the Blugolds were down two points, and after Blair made both free throws, Phillips scored the game-winner on the other end.
Eau Claire drops below .500 again at 10-11, and will play next at UW-La Crosse on Saturday.
In River Falls, the Blugold women's hoops team defeated the Falcons 67-54.
At Johnson Fieldhouse, the UW-Stout Blue Devils men's hoops squad knocked off UW-Stevens Point 88-78, while the women scored an even bigger win of 75-58 over the Pointers to complete the Wednesday sweep.