...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

Tonight through Thursday morning wind chills will drop to between
25 and 35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Advisory is in
effect for the entire region tonight into Thursday morning.

Be sure to dress in layers and cover exposed skin if venturing
outdoors, including wearing a hat and gloves. Pack warm clothes
with you if traveling. Be sure outdoor animals have ways of
avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets indoors.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be sure to dress in layers and cover exposed skin if venturing
outdoors, including wearing a hat and gloves. Pack warm clothes
with you if traveling.

&&

Blugolds lose heartbreaker at home, Stout sweeps Pointers

Blugolds Fall to UWRF 75-73

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A week removed from Carter Hanke's game-winning jumper over UW-Oshkosh, the Blugold men's basketball team lost on a game-winning layup from their opponent.

UW-Eau Claire fell to UW-River Falls 75-73 on Wednesday night thanks to a game-winning layup from Bryce Phillips with 0.5 seconds to go in regulation.

The Blugolds led by double digits at the half and held the lead for the early part of the second half, until the Falcons came charging back, taking the lead with 7:22 to go. A late foul sent Nolan Blair to the line when the Blugolds were down two points, and after Blair made both free throws, Phillips scored the game-winner on the other end.

Eau Claire drops below .500 again at 10-11, and will play next at UW-La Crosse on Saturday.

In River Falls, the Blugold women's hoops team defeated the Falcons 67-54.

At Johnson Fieldhouse, the UW-Stout Blue Devils men's hoops squad knocked off UW-Stevens Point 88-78, while the women scored an even bigger win of 75-58 over the Pointers to complete the Wednesday sweep.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com