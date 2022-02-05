 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blugolds place 5 on podium at Don Parker Open

  • Updated
  • 0
020522 Don Parker Open at McPhee Center

The Blugolds hosted the event, which features wrestlers from all three NCAA divisions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The UW-Eau Claire wrestling team had five podium finishers Saturday at the annual Don Parker Open at McPhee Center.

Javon Taschuk (133 pounds) and Evan Lawrence (184 pounds) both earned runner-up finishes. Chase Melton (184) finished fourth, while Jackson Schichel (197) finished fifth and Joe Schulte (197) finished sixth.

Full results are available here

Fans were not allowed to attend Saturday's event. UWEC hopes it will be able to host spectators at the NCAA regional tournament on February 25-26.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.