Blugolds place 5 on podium at Don Parker Open

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The UW-Eau Claire wrestling team had five podium finishers Saturday at the annual Don Parker Open at McPhee Center.
Javon Taschuk (133 pounds) and Evan Lawrence (184 pounds) both earned runner-up finishes. Chase Melton (184) finished fourth, while Jackson Schichel (197) finished fifth and Joe Schulte (197) finished sixth.
Full results are available here
Fans were not allowed to attend Saturday's event. UWEC hopes it will be able to host spectators at the NCAA regional tournament on February 25-26.