Blugolds raise $ for cancer, rally past Falcons

The Blugolds women's basketball team scored 21 straight points in the fourth quarter Wednesday to beat the Falcons at Zorn Arena.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After collecting more than $700 for cancer research, the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds women's basketball team used a huge fourth quarter rally to beat the UW-River Falls Falcons 62-49 at Zorn Arena.

Down 47-36 after three quarters, the Blugolds scored 21 unanswered points to open the fourth quarter. UW-River Falls managed just two points in the final period, missing all 13 shot attempts.

Four Blugolds starters finished in double figures, led by Courtney Crouch's 14 points. Ellie Clayton and Jade Ganski each added 12.

UW-River Falls was led by Macy Nilsen's 15 points.

The win keeps UW-Eau Claire (4-2, 13-4 overall) in second place in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings ahead of its showdown with conference leader UW-Whitewater (7-0, 16-1 overall) on Saturday.

UWEC men drop sixth straight

Spencer Page scored 19 points, but the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds men's basketball team could not overcome an early deficit in a 80-72 loss to the UW-River Falls Falcons on Wednesday.

UWEC trailed 45-30 at halftime before rallying to tie the game 54-54 with 11:37 remaining.

The Falcons scored the next eight points to pull away.

UW-Eau Claire (1-6 WIAC, 8-10 overall) has now lost six straight games. UW-River Falls (2-4 WIAC, 9-6 overall) has won two games in a row.

