Blugolds rally to beat Loras 30-27 in season opener

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A back and forth battle almost cost the Blugolds a week one victory, but a 4th quarter charge helped welcome fans and students back to Carson Park with a win.
UW-Eau Claire football defeated Loras College 30-27 in Saturday's season opener. The Blugolds jumped out to a 16-7 lead at half thanks to two early touchdowns from QB Harry Roubidoux, one a pass to Nick Kudick and the other a rushing score.
After the half, momentum shifted in favor of the Duhawks. Loras scored three unanswered touchdowns in the third and 4th quarters to go ahead 27-16 with 11:03 to go. After Roubidoux got banged up, freshman QB Quinn Faust stepped in and led the Blugolds to a score. RB Ivan Ruble capped the drive with a 1-yard rush TD.
Following a quick defensive stop, the Blugolds got the ball back and Roubidoux reentered, leading UWEC to a game-winning drive thanks to a 24-yard touchdown strike to Kudick to retake the lead. A successful two-point conversion put the Blugolds up by a field goal late and ultimately gave them the win.
Roubidoux finished 13-22, 165 yards, two pass TD's and one rush TD. Kudick had two touchdowns on three receptions for 76 yards.
The Blugolds are now 1-0 to start the season. Next week, the team travels to Iowa to take on Central on Saturday at 1:00 P.M.