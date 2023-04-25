 Skip to main content
Blugolds release 2023 football schedule

04/05/23 UWEC football practice

The Blugolds held their second spring practice at Simpson Field on April 5, 2023.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire football has announced its schedule for the 2023 season, kicking off a new era under Head Coach Rob Erickson.

Below is a look at the ten game schedule:

- Sept. 2 - vs. Concordia-Moorhead - 1:00 p.m.

- Sept. 9 - @ Coe College - 1:00 p.m.

- Sept. 16 - vs. Bethel University - 1:00 p.m.

BYE

- Sept. 20 - @ UW-Stevens Point - 1:00 p.m.

- Oct. 7 - vs. UW-River Falls - 1:00 p.m.

- Oct. 14 - @ UW-Oshkosh - 1:00 p.m.

- Oct. 21 - vs. UW-Platteville - 1.00 p.m.

- Oct. 28 - @ UW-La Crosse - 11:30 a.m. (Broadcast on WQOW)

- Nov. 4 - vs. UW-Stout - 1:00 p.m.

- Nov. 11 - @ UW-Whitewater - 1:00 p.m.

Each of the three non-conference opponents are new on the 2023 schedule from last season. UWEC's matchup with Coe College will be the first meeting between schools in their program's history.

UWEC will alternate road and home games each week, never playing a stretch longer than one game at home or away. There are also no evening kick-off times on the 2023 schedule. Each game will start at 1:00 p.m. with the exception of the matchup at UW-La Crosse which will begin at 11:30 a.m. broadcasted on WQOW.

UW-Stout has also released its football schedule, which you can find here. The Blugolds and Blue Devils will meet for the War on I-94 on November 4 at Carson Park.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

