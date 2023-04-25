Blugolds release 2023 football schedule

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire football has announced its schedule for the 2023 season, kicking off a new era under Head Coach Rob Erickson.
A new era of @UWECFootball is in full gear and ready to hit the field in September! #RollGolds📰https://t.co/HqThQC5wOG pic.twitter.com/roT1j7IJna— UWEC Athletics (@UWECblugolds) April 25, 2023
Below is a look at the ten game schedule:
- Sept. 2 - vs. Concordia-Moorhead - 1:00 p.m.
- Sept. 9 - @ Coe College - 1:00 p.m.
- Sept. 16 - vs. Bethel University - 1:00 p.m.
BYE
- Sept. 20 - @ UW-Stevens Point - 1:00 p.m.
- Oct. 7 - vs. UW-River Falls - 1:00 p.m.
- Oct. 14 - @ UW-Oshkosh - 1:00 p.m.
- Oct. 21 - vs. UW-Platteville - 1.00 p.m.
- Oct. 28 - @ UW-La Crosse - 11:30 a.m. (Broadcast on WQOW)
- Nov. 4 - vs. UW-Stout - 1:00 p.m.
- Nov. 11 - @ UW-Whitewater - 1:00 p.m.
Each of the three non-conference opponents are new on the 2023 schedule from last season. UWEC's matchup with Coe College will be the first meeting between schools in their program's history.
UWEC will alternate road and home games each week, never playing a stretch longer than one game at home or away. There are also no evening kick-off times on the 2023 schedule. Each game will start at 1:00 p.m. with the exception of the matchup at UW-La Crosse which will begin at 11:30 a.m. broadcasted on WQOW.
UW-Stout has also released its football schedule, which you can find here. The Blugolds and Blue Devils will meet for the War on I-94 on November 4 at Carson Park.