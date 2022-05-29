Blugolds return home with another NCAA trophy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After winning the indoor co-national championship two months ago, UW-Eau Claire head track and field coach Chip Schneider told supporters his team would bring back another trophy after the outdoor national championships. His men's team did just that on Sunday.
Family, friends, faculty and fans welcomed home the 2022 NCAA Division III Men's Outdoor Track and Field National Champions on Sunday at UW-Eau Claire's McPhee Center following a long bus ride back from Ohio. Supporters cheered and applauded the team as they got off the bus holding their second national championship trophy of 2022.
Entering the meet, analysts predicted the Blugolds to be the 3rd place team at outdoor nationals, but several individual titles and tremendous effort from each athlete gave the university it's third national title of the school year, and a sweep of both the indoor and outdoor national titles for the first time in program history.
"To win an indoor an outdoor title, in my lifetime as a coach, I wasn't sure that it was something that was going to happen," Schneider said. "There's very few schools that have had that in their program, and to be one of those schools in the history of Division III athletics, that's pretty special for sure."
"We basically just enjoyed it and we happened to win," said Abrahn Schroedl, Blugold decathlete. "We did what we needed to do, we showed up, we did what we knew we could do and what we practiced to do and it paid off."
The end of the track and field season marks the end of the Division III athletic year for 2022 at both UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire. Schneider says his team will get back to work in the fall with hopes to keep the program at the top of the mountain.