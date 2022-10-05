Blugolds shutout Stout, stay unbeaten in WIAC

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds volleyball team defended home court against UW-Stout with a 3-0 sweep on Wednesday night.
UWEC battled hard with the Blue Devils to earn the shut out (25-19, 25-21, 25-13) in front of a packed crowd at McPhee Center. The Blugolds started strong before going down several points in set two. Strong defense and cohesion on the court allowed the Blugolds to rally back to win set two, setting up a dominant third set.
The Blugolds move to 4-0 in WIAC play with the victory and 14-4 overall. They return to action on Saturday in Elmhurst, IL for two matches against The University of Chicago and Elmhurst.
UW-Stout drops to 10-10 overall and 1-3 in conference play. The Blue Devils return Tuesday at home against Macalester College.