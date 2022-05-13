Blugolds softball drops to elimination bracket at NCAA regionals

ANGOLA, Ind. (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire softball has dropped to the elimination bracket of the NCAA regionals after falling to Trine University 3-0 to open the NCAA Division III Softball Tournament.
Trine scored first in the third inning on an RBI groundout, then added two more in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double.
With the loss, UWEC falls to the elimination bracket of Trine's regional. Being a double elimination tournament, the Blugolds have another chance to advance when they face Penn St.-Behrend on Saturday at 1:30 CT. The winner will move on to play the loser of Trine and North Central (IL) on Saturday afternoon, and the loser will be eliminated.