Blugolds softball sweeps Titans, now 2nd in WIAC

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Blugolds pitchers allowed one run over 14 innings Monday and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire softball team moved into sole possession of second place with a doubleheader sweep of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
The Blugolds won the games at Bollinger Fields by scores of 5-1 and 4-0. UWEC has now won eight straight Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games since starting 1-3.
UWEC hosts UW-Whitewater Tuesday for the final two games of the regular season. The WIAC Tournament begins Friday in La Crosse.