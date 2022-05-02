 Skip to main content
Blugolds softball sweeps Titans, now 2nd in WIAC

050522 UW-Oshkosh UW-Eau Claire softball

The Blugolds softball team celebrates after winning the opening game of a doubleheader against UW-Oshkosh at Bollinger Fields on May 2, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Blugolds pitchers allowed one run over 14 innings Monday and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire softball team moved into sole possession of second place with a doubleheader sweep of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

The Blugolds won the games at Bollinger Fields by scores of 5-1 and 4-0. UWEC has now won eight straight Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games since starting 1-3.

UWEC hosts UW-Whitewater Tuesday for the final two games of the regular season. The WIAC Tournament begins Friday in La Crosse.

